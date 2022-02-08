GARY, Ind. (AP) — Police say a suspect who’s in custody allegedly ambushed and shot a veteran Gary police officer Monday as the officer was investigating a vehicle that was driving recklessly.

Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said Tuesday that Sgt. William Fazekas saw a vehicle driving recklessly Tuesday afternoon and followed before it came to a stop.

Hamady says the officer activated his lights and exited his vehicle to investigate “when he was ambushed by a barrage of gunfire.”

The suspect fled on foot but was arrested in a nearby abandoned home.

Fazekas was in stable condition Tuesday at a hospital, and was expected to undergo surgery for a gunshot wound to his shoulder.