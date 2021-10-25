Police surround laundromat east of downtown after reported stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police investigated a report of a stabbing just east of downtown Fort Wayne Monday morning.
Police and medics were called around 10:30 a.m. to 517 E. Jefferson Blvd. at the intersection with Clay Street, on a report of a stabbing.
Several police squad cars could be seen at the property. Officers appeared to be focused on the Coin Laundry laundromat just down from the BP gas station.
Police at the scene told WANE 15 a victim suffered “a scratch.”
It’s not clear if a suspect was identified or taken into custody.