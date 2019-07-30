Police standoff leads to burglary and car theft arrests

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested two Kendallville residents after a lengthy burglary investigation and standoff with police.

Police began investigating the situation on June 2, after the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department was called to the 400 block of C.R. 4 in Waterloo on an alleged burglary. When they arrived they found the home ransacked with many items, including a pickup truck, reported stolen. The next day officers were told the truck was returned to the property, but the suspects fled the scene.

A month later, leads took ISP detectives to a Kendallville home on Sherman Street. When they arrived to speak with a suspect, 37-year-old Cole Hankins, he barricaded himself inside the home and a standoff ensued.

Hankins surrendered a short time later and was taken into custody on a warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine.

After interviewing with police, Hankins’ involvement with the burglary was confirmed along with a second suspect, 48-year-old Robyn Funk.

They both were taken into custody and are being held in the DeKalb County Jail. They are facing multiple felony charges of Burglary, Auto Theft, and Theft.