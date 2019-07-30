Police standoff leads to burglary and car theft arrests

Crime

by: WANE Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

Cole Hankins (left), Robyn Funk (right)
Photo: Indiana State Police

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested two Kendallville residents after a lengthy burglary investigation and standoff with police.

Police began investigating the situation on June 2, after the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department was called to the 400 block of C.R. 4 in Waterloo on an alleged burglary. When they arrived they found the home ransacked with many items, including a pickup truck, reported stolen. The next day officers were told the truck was returned to the property, but the suspects fled the scene.

A month later, leads took ISP detectives to a Kendallville home on Sherman Street. When they arrived to speak with a suspect, 37-year-old Cole Hankins, he barricaded himself inside the home and a standoff ensued.

Hankins surrendered a short time later and was taken into custody on a warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine.

After interviewing with police, Hankins’ involvement with the burglary was confirmed along with a second suspect, 48-year-old Robyn Funk.

They both were taken into custody and are being held in the DeKalb County Jail. They are facing multiple felony charges of Burglary, Auto Theft, and Theft.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss