FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have shut down a street just north of downtown Fort Wayne amid an apparent standoff.
Several officers were spotted outside a home at the corner of Oakland and Huffman streets mid-morning Thursday. Police tape was stretched across Huffman Street.
WANE 15 was told a FWPD SWAT team was called around 10:30 a.m. for a “domestic disturbance.“
No other information was immediately available.
