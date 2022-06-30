FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have shut down a street just north of downtown Fort Wayne amid an apparent standoff.

Several officers were spotted outside a home at the corner of Oakland and Huffman streets mid-morning Thursday. Police tape was stretched across Huffman Street.

WANE 15 was told a FWPD SWAT team was called around 10:30 a.m. for a “domestic disturbance.“

No other information was immediately available.