Police shoot, wound man who hit ambulance with hatchet

CLEVELAND (AP) — A man hitting an unoccupied ambulance with a hatchet has been shot and critically wounded by a Cleveland police officer after he lunged at another officer on a bridge.

Authorities say an emergency medical crew that had responded to an unrelated matter called police early Friday to report the man was a hitting their ambulance.

Authorities say the 30-year-old man then moved toward the crew members and threw the hatchet at the vehicle.

Officers soon arrived and tried unsuccessfully to calm the man, but he walked away.

When he eventually lunged at an officer, another shot him three times.