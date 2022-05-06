FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The owner of a Fort Wayne car lot was arrested after officers raided his business and reportedly found fentanyl, cocaine, cash and guns early Friday morning.

Michael Chapman

Dezirae Serrato

It was around 6:45 a.m. when the Fort Wayne Police Department Vice and Narcotics Unit along with Allen County Police Department SWAT served a search warrant on the property of Taylor Auto Sales located near the intersection of Taylor and Paul streets.

In a release by Fort Wayne police, a warrant was served to 41-year-old Michael Chapman’s business and his home after a lengthy investigation.

The search of Chapman’s residence and business turned up $25,000, 4 handguns, 17.5 grams of Fentanyl, 31.4 grams of Cocaine, 126.6 grams of a green leafy substance, and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Chapman was charged with 4 counts of a level 2 felony dealing cocaine, 4 counts of a level 3 felony dealing fentanyl, and 1 count of a level 4 felony possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Fort Wayne Police also arrested 29-year-old Dezirae M. Serrato of Fort Wayne on a Probation/Parole Violation and multiple warrants, police said.