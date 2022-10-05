CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) An investigation into illegal drug trafficking has led to the arrest of three people and the discovery of pot, THC products, cash, and guns.

Photo provided by Indiana State Police.

According to Indiana State Police, a warrant was obtained Wednesday for a residence in Connersville. Inside the home they found 309 pounds of packaged marijuana, 34 pounds of THC wax, over 14,000 THC vape cartridges, several hundred marijuana cigars, and assorted edibles including “medicated” chips and candies.

In addition to drugs, officers also found rifles, pistols, a fake silencer, and two baffled silencers.

The marijuana wholesale value per pound is estimated to be in excess of $300,000. The estimated street value per ounce would be in excess of $1.4 million. The THC wax sold per gram would be in excess of $300,000. The THC vape cartridges would be worth over $280,000.

The three people inside were taken into custody and transported to the Fayette County Jail. A toddler was also inside the residence and was handed over to the Department of Child Services.