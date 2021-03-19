Police seek suspect in slaying of woman at south Fort Wayne apartment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to find a man wanted in the Valentine’s Day killing of a woman at a south-side apartment.

Tykwan L. Walker, 21, is wanted for Murder in the Feb. 14 shooting death of Heather Porter Hobbs at an apartment in the 600 block of Candlelite Court, in the Candlelite Apartments complex off of Airport Expressway and Fairfield Avenue.

Walker was initially listed as a person of interest in the case.

It was around 1:10 a.m. when police and medics were called to the apartment on a report of an unconscious person inside of an apartment.

Officers arrived and found Hobbs. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy determined she died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators initially said “because there was very little information surrounding this death and no witnesses, homicide detectives were summoned to the scene to investigate and document the scene.”

Two days later, police said they were looking for Walker and a woman – Debra Smith – as persons of interest in the case. A Murder case was opened against Walker last week in Allen Superior Court and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Debra Smith has not been charged.

Anyone with information on Walker’s whereabouts is asked to download the P3 app on your phone and go to Greater Fort Wayne Crime Stoppers. You can submit tips anonymously.