Police seek suspect in gas station robbery

Photos released by the Fort Wayne Police Department show a suspect and a suspect vehicle in a robbery at the Marathon gas station at 4233 N. Clinton St. on Oct. 11, 2019.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to identify a suspect in an armed robbery at a north-side gas station earlier this month.

The robbery happened just after 3 a.m. Oct. 11 at the Marathon gas station a 4233 N. Clinton St. No injuries were reported but police said there was a “cash loss.”

No other details were released.

On Monday, the department released a series of images that reportedly show the suspect and a get-away vehicle.

Anyone with any information on the robbery or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 436-7876 or the Fort Wayne Police Detective Bureau at 427-1201 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.