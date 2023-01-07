FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a crash and alleged burglary at the same address.

Just before 2 a.m., police responded to the scene of a reported burglary at a house in the 3700 block of Webster Street, near the intersection of West Rudisill Boulevard and Calhoun Street.

Dispatchers confirmed to WANE 15 a vehicle crashed into a home and allegedly robbed the home.

Dispatchers said no one was hurt and no arrests have been made.

Tire marks could be seen in front of the house.

The incident remains under investigation.