Police seek man for information about Dollar General theft

This man may have information about a Christmas Eve theft from the Hudson Dollar General store. (Ashley-Hudson Police/Facebook)

HUDSON, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Hudson have asked for the public’s help to identify a man who may have information about a theft from a discount store in the town.

Ashley-Hudson Police said in a Facebook post Friday that a theft was committed on Christmas Eve at the Dollar General store at 109 E. S.R. 4 in Hudson. No other details about the incident were released.

Police released an image of a man in a blue Tri-State hoodie and light-colored ball cap. In the post, police said the man “may have information” about the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ashley-Hudson Police at (260) 587-9388 or send a Facebook message.