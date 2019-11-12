Police seek help identifying suspected thief in Grant County

The Grant County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the identification of this potential suspect who would be brought in for questioning.

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Grant County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a possible suspect.

Detective Kyle Beal says the department is investigating several thefts from vehicles where several items have been taken. The department is seeking the identification of this potential suspect who would be brought in for questioning.

Crime Stoppers pays up to a $1,000 cash reward for information that results in the arrest or indictment of persons who commit felony crimes. If you have any information on this suspect, call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8477. The Crime Stoppers tip line is staffed 24 hours a day and tipsters remain anonymous! You can also report information on suspect’s whereabouts by going to www.p3tips.com.