Police searching for suspect who stole ‘very expensive’ necklace from Macy’s

A suspect in a strong armed robbery at Macy’s on Sept. 25, 2019, is shown. (Fort Wayne Police)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a strong-armed robbery at the Fort Wayne Macy’s store last month.

Police said Friday that on Sept. 25 around 12:20 p.m., loss prevention staff at the Macy’s at Glenbrook Square Mall tried to stop a male “with a very expensive necklace,” and a fight ensued. The male was last seen getting into a gray or silver Mazda SUV that drove off northbound on Coldwater Road, police said.

A surveillance photo shared by Fort Wayne Police shows a male with red pants or shorts, a grey Adidas jacket over a grey T-shirt.

Anyone with any information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-STOP.