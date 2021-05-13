Police searching for suspect in woman’s death at long-stay hotel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to find a suspect in the death of a woman found in a room at a West Coliseum hotel earlier this week.

Police and medics were called at 8:45 a.m. Monday to the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel at 3320 W. Coliseum Blvd., near Interstate 69 and Goshen Road, on an unknown problem.

Terry Smith Jr.

Officers arrived and were escorted to a room at the hotel, where a woman was found – dead.

She was identified as 35-year-old Tiffany I. Ferris of Decatur.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said the cause and manner of the woman’s death is still pending.

On Thursday, Fort Wayne Police said they were searching for 34-year-old Terry Smith Jr. as a suspect in the death. The police department said they were working the death as a homicide, though the coroner’s officer has not made that ruling.

Police said Smith is a male Black, 5 feet 9 and 190 pounds, with brown eyes and a shaved head. He may possibly be wearing a white T-shirt with ripped jean shorts to the knee and a blue and orange possibly Houston Astros ball cap.

The police department said Smith had a Bluffton address but he likely no longer lives there.

Smith is believed to be “armed and dangerous,” the police department said.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Smith is asked to call 9-1-1 with any information.