Police searching for suspect in stabbing, shooting at south Fort Wayne apartment complex

Gregory Vaughn Jr.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to find a man linked to a Monday stabbing and a Tuesday shooting at a south Fort Wayne apartment complex.

Gregory Vaughn, Jr. is wanted for a stabbing around 1 a.m. Monday and a shooting around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, both that happened along Fox Point Trail in the Villa Capri Apartments complex off South Anthony Boulevard.

In a news release, police said Vaughn was facing felony Domestic Battery, Armed with a Deadly Weapon and “several other charges.”

Police said Vaughn is “armed and should be considered dangerous.”

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Vaughn should call 911.