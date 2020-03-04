Police searching for suspect in stabbing, shooting at south Fort Wayne apartment complex

Crime
Posted: / Updated:
Gregory Vaughn Jr.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to find a man linked to a Monday stabbing and a Tuesday shooting at a south Fort Wayne apartment complex.

Gregory Vaughn, Jr. is wanted for a stabbing around 1 a.m. Monday and a shooting around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, both that happened along Fox Point Trail in the Villa Capri Apartments complex off South Anthony Boulevard.

In a news release, police said Vaughn was facing felony Domestic Battery, Armed with a Deadly Weapon and “several other charges.”

Police said Vaughn is “armed and should be considered dangerous.”

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Vaughn should call 911.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss