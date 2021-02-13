Police searching for missing couple find 2 bodies in Michigan woods

PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities searching for a missing couple near Kalamazoo found two bodies Friday in a wooded area about three miles from their home.
Portage police believe the bodies are Gary and Laura Johnson, although identities haven’t been confirmed. The dig occurred at Gourdneck State Game Area in Portage.
The Johnsons had been missing for days.
Gary Johnson’s employer got suspicious and called police. Their 27-year-old son was arrested on other charges after police entered the home Tuesday and didn’t find the couple.
Police say the younger man was found in a storage unit at an apartment building.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.