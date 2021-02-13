Police searching for missing couple find 2 bodies in Michigan woods

Portage police investigate a missing persons case in Portage, Mich. on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Police checking on a Kalamazoo-area man who didn’t report to work online put yellow tape around the property. Officers also brought shovels to the backyard. Gary and Laura Johnson, both in their mid-60s, were not at their Portage home, but officers found “signs of violence.” Public Safety Director Nick Armold says there’s no “rational explanation” for their disappearance. (Joel Bissell/MLive.com/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP)

PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities searching for a missing couple near Kalamazoo found two bodies Friday in a wooded area about three miles from their home.

Portage police believe the bodies are Gary and Laura Johnson, although identities haven’t been confirmed. The dig occurred at Gourdneck State Game Area in Portage.

The Johnsons had been missing for days.

Gary Johnson’s employer got suspicious and called police. Their 27-year-old son was arrested on other charges after police entered the home Tuesday and didn’t find the couple.

Police say the younger man was found in a storage unit at an apartment building.