Police: Suspect in stabbings of 3 people captured after search

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A woman wanted in the stabbings of three people and believed to be “armed and dangerous” is in custody after a search Tuesday.

It was just before 10 a.m. when police were called to a Westside Drive home on a report of multiple stabbings there. In the home, police found three victims, according to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office.

Information about the suspect was gathered and a search ensued, the sheriff’s office said. Multiple agencies converged and a helicopter was used.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post they searched the area of Fox Farm Road and C.R. 150 West for Wooldridge. The post said residents should avoid “unnecessary travel” in that area.

Wooldridge was considered to be “armed and dangerous,” the post said.

Around noon, Wooldridge was located and taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office did not release information about the incident or the conditions of the victims. A press release said “additional information in reference to victim identification and injury extent will be released as it becomes available.”