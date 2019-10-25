Police search for suspect in Decatur liquor store robbery

These surveillance photos show a suspect in an armed robbery at Belmont Beverage in Decatur on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. (Decatur Police)

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Decatur are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery at a liquor store Friday morning.

Police were called just before 10 a.m. to the Belmont Beverage on North 13th Street in Decatur on a report of an armed robbery. According to a police report, a man walked in, showed a handgun to the clerk and demanded money from the register.

The man then ran off with a “minimal amount of money,” police said.

The suspect is a black male, approximately 6 feet tall with a medium build and a goatee. He was wearing a white T-shirt, a black and white-colored coat with a dark-colored hood, and dark-colored jeans and shoes.

Anyone with any information on the incident or the suspect’s whereabouts should call Decatur Police at (260) 724-8646.