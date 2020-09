NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Noble County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man with two outstanding warrants.

Marcus Singleton, 46, failed to appear on two felony charges:

Resisting arrest, as a habitual traffic violator

Habitual traffic violator

Anyone with information on Singleton’s whereabouts is asked to call the Noble County Sheriff’s Department at 260-636-2182 or area police.