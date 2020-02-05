Police: Search for gun turns up meth, fake checks and counterfeit bill

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Wolcottville man was arrested Tuesday after police went to his home and reportedly found a gun, “a significant amount” of meth, fake checks and a counterfeit bill.

LaGrange County Sheriff’s deputies and Wolcottville Police officers went to the home of Paul A. Sykes on a weapons complaint. Sykes had been declared a “serious violent felon” and was prohibited from having a firearm.

At the home, police said Sykes hid in the garage for a short time, but eventually surrendered to officers, according to a LaGrange County Sheriff’s report.

Police then searched for the weapon and found “a significant amount of Methamphetamine, that was located in the vehicle, along with a hand gun, a ream of blank checks paper, counterfeit checks and drug paraphernalia,” the report said. Sykes reportedly confessed to having the gun, the drugs, the fake checks and a counterfeit $20 bill, the report said.

Sykes told investigators he’d passed counterfeit money and checks at several businesses and banks around LaGrange and Noble counties, the report said.

Sykes, 30, faces charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Dealing in Methamphetamine, Counterfeiting, Check Deception and Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon.