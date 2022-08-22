FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have warned the public about a Facebook Marketplace scam where the crooks use fake bills to buy items like video game consoles or shoes.

According to FWPD, individuals using the profiles “YK Slowazz Longlivemybrotha” and “Steph Curry” contact sellers over the Facebook Marketplace to purchase items, and arrange to meet in Fort Wayne.

At the meet, they exchange fake money, which they’ve folded so the victims cannot see the “Play Money” or “Copy Money” noted on the bills, police said.

The suspects then pawn whatever they have stolen from the victims.

Police said the scammers generally target out-of-town victims, and use bills with no serial numbers – and all in $100 denominations. They generally shop for PlayStations or shoes, police said.

Here’s are images of a fake bill provided by police: