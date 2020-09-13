Police say gunfire at Grand Rapids lounge leaves 7 wounded

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Police say gunfire at a Grand Rapids business badly wounded one many and wounded six other people early Sunday.

Officers were East Paris Hookah Lounge about 1:30 a.m. on the city’s southeast side after gunshots were reported.

Seven people showed up at two hospitals with injuries from the shooting.

One of the victims, a 29-year-old man, was in serious condition after being shot in the back, while six others in their 20s and 30s suffered less serious injuries.

Investigators believed about 20 gunshots were fired from both inside and outside the business.

