Police say argument led to fatal shooting at Indiana mall

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — Police say a deadly shooting inside a northern Indiana shopping mall happened after an argument between two men.

The shooting that killed a 23-year-old man happened Saturday afternoon outside a jewelry store of University Park Mall in Mishawaka and sent frightened shoppers running for safety.

The slain man, identified as Delaney Crosby, was shot at least once and died at the scene.

Police are searching for the man who shot Crosby.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.