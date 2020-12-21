Vandals break in, discharge fire extinguisher in Churubusco Jr-Sr High School

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – Local law enforcement have apprehended suspects after a reported vandalism at Churubusco Jr-Sr High School that occurred Monday morning.

First responders were called to a fire alarm that went off within the school on Monday morning, according to a video release from Smith Green Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Hile. The alarm was tripped due to a fire extinguisher being discharged.

An investigation revealed the suspects set off the fire extinguisher and vandalized the school.

Information about the suspects and the extent of the damage has not been released.

The full video release from Dr. Hile is below.