Man found dead in apartment; considered 'suspicious' Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Fort Wayne Police investigate a shooting along Cheviot Drive on Friday, May 24, 2019. [ + - ] Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne police are conducting a death investigation after a reported shooting in an apartment on the city's far-southeast side.

Police and medics were called around 2 p.m. to the 3400 block of Cheviot Drive, in the Eastwood Point apartments complex just south of Paulding Road. Dispatchers confirmed to WANE 15 that a shooting had been reported and one person was pronounced dead.

Police at the scene said they were called to the area on an EMS run and arrived to find a male down. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Fort Wayne Police spokesman said later that investigators cannot confirm there was a shooting, but that they are conducting a death investigation.

Department spokesman Michael Joyner said the death appears to be "suspicious in nature."

No other information was immediately available.

The Allen County Coroner's Office will identify the victim and declare a cause and manner of death after an autopsy.