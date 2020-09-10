Police respond to report of ‘altercation’ in LaGrange, arrest two on drug charges

Photos of Lloyd Rowlison and Lindsay Grate provided by the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department.

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) Police in LaGrange arrested two people early Tuesday evening after responding to a report of an altercation involving a man and woman at a residence where they found an assortment of drugs and paraphernalia.

According to a news release from the LaGrange Police Department, officers obtained a search warrant after they smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the home in the 300 block of Hillside Drive.

Photo of items confiscated from home in LaGrange provided by the LaGrange Police Department.

After obtaining the warrant, officers found nearly an ounce of what appeared to be methamphetamine along with half a gram of fentanyl, marijuana, hypodermic needles and drug paraphernalia.

Lloyd Rowlison and Lindsay Grate were arrested on several drug related felony charges including dealing methamphetamine.