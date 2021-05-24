Police respond to area near Glenbrook Mall after man makes suicidal threats

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man was taken into custody and then to a local hospital for a psychological evaluation after making suicidal threats in a parking lot outside Glenbrook Square Mall.

Fort Wayne Police were called just after 12:45 p.m. to the 3800 block of Coldwater Road on a report of suicidal threats. A woman had called 9-1-1 about her husband possibly wanting to commit suicide by police officer, police said.

The man was reportedly parked in the mall parking lot in a vehicle with tinted windows, possibly armed with a gun, police said.

Police set up a perimeter around the area to secure the scene, while dispatchers called and texted the man to encourage him to get out of the vehicle.

The police department’s Emergency Service Team, Crisis Response Team, and Air Support Unit were all paged out to the scene. Before they could arrive, though, the man got out of the vehicle and he was taken into custody.

The man was taken to a local hospital for a psychological evaluation, police said.