FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One person is in non-life threatening condition following a shooting on the city’s south side, near Waynedale Thursday.

Police responded to the intersection of Airport Expressway and Winchester Road on reports of a shooting, according to Fort Wayne Police.

Police say one victim was taken to the hospital in non-life threatening condition. Police on the scene said there could have been an exchange of gunfire between individuals.

It’s unclear how many people were involved. Fort Wayne Police are still investigating what happened.

WANE 15 will bring you updates as we learn more.