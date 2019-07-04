Police: Reported armed robbery at hotel leads to hours-long stand-off

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police officers and tactical teams were at a West Coliseum Boulevard motel for several hours early Thursday.

Police were called around 6:20 a.m. to the Economy Inn at 3340 W. Coliseum Blvd. on a report of an armed robbery to an individual there. Officers arrived and found a man who said another man armed with a handgun had robbed him inside the hotel.

The victim said the man possibly went into another room in the hotel after the hold up, according to a police report.

Police went to the room to look for the suspect, but he refused to come out of the room to speak with officers, police said. At that time, the police department’s Emergency Services Team and Crisis Response Team were called out.

After the Crisis Response Team had no success reaching the person, around 10:45 a.m., a loud speaker was used to order the occupants of the room out. At that time, a man came out and surrendered to police.

The police department said that man – who was not named – had an active misdemeanor warrant for his arrest. He was taken to the police department’s detective bureau to speak with investigators before being transported to the Allen County Lockup for the warrant.

Police said at this time, it’s unclear if the man was involved in the armed robbery.