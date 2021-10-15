Police report break in case of missing mom who left note in 2002 saying she planned to drive into the Ohio River

AURORA, Illinois (WANE) Detectives from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post may be close to solving a missing person investigation after a vehicle connected to a 2002 case from Ohio was located in the Ohio River near Aurora, Indiana.

In April 2002, the Delhi Township Police Department began investigating the disappearance of Stephanie Van Nguyen, 26, and her two children, Kristina, 4, and John, 3. Nguyen was last known to be driving her 1997 Nissan Pathfinder. Nguyen had left a note that she was going to drive into the Ohio River however, her SUV was never found.

The Delhi Township Police Department began looking into the case again recently. A thorough search of the river using side sonar scan technology led divers to locate a vehicle that matched the description of Nguyen’s vehicle. The registration plate on the vehicle confirmed the vehicle belonged to Nguyen.

Dive teams from the Hamilton County Police Association and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources with the assistance of Schaffer’s Towing worked to bring the vehicle to the surface. The vehicle was located at a depth of over 50 feet and was approximately 300 feet from the bank of the river.

The vehicle was transported to a secure location where Indiana State Police Investigators will examine the vehicle to determine if Nguyen or her two children were in the vehicle.