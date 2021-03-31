Police release photos of suspect vehicle in killing of 19-year-old

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to identify a person of interest in a fatal shooting of a 19-year-old last week.

John A. Peterson, 19, from Fort Wayne was found in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the 4600 block of Willard Drive just before 11 p.m., suffering from several apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were initially called to the area of Reed Road and Vance Avenue on reports of shots fired in the area. It appeared the shooting happened there, and Peterson drove off before he succumbed to his injuries along Willard Drive, less than a half-mile away.

On Wednesday, police released a series of photos that show a dark-colored Chevrolet Tahoe SUV.

A suspect vehicle in a fatal shooting along Willard Drive is shown. (Fort Wayne Police)

“We understand the photos are not the best but we are giving you what we have,” a police spokesperson wrote.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 366-STOP or use the new P3 Crime Stoppers app.