Police release photo of suspect in armed robbery shooting investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne police released a photo Wednesday of a man riding a bicycle who is believed to be a suspect in a shooting that took place during an armed robbery attempt earlier this month.

The shooting took place on May 10 after a man walked into SMS Property Management located on St. Joseph Boulevard just east of downtown and demanded money after pulling out a gun.

A person inside the business confronted the robber and also pulled out a gun.

The two exchanged gunfire and the suspect left the business. Multiple shots were fired and the man who confronted the robber suffered life threatening injuries. His current condition is not known.

The robber may have been shot during the incident. The photo released by police was taken nearby on the same day of the shooting.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or the Fort Wayne Police Department Detective Bureau at 260-427-1201.