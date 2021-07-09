Police release image of suspect in attempted robbery at Fort Wayne gas station

Police believe this man tried to rob the Marathon gas station on North Anthony Boulevard on July 1, 2021. (Fort Wayne Police)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police have asked for the public’s help to find a man who tried to rob a gas station in northeast Fort Wayne early this month.

It was just after 6 p.m. July 1 when Fort Wayne Police were called to the Marathon gas station at 3225 N. Anthony Blvd. on a report of an armed robbery.

Police said a man came into the gas station and passed a note to the cashier in an attempt to rob the business. The suspect ultimately left without any money, police said.

The man was described as over 6 feet tall with an average build, in his late 20s or early 30s, police said.

On Friday, police released a surveillance image of the man.

Anyone with any information about the suspect or the incident should call Fort Wayne Police or Crime Stoppers.

