Police raid home, several taken away in handcuffs

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne police conducted a raid at a home on the city’s near northeast side Tuesday morning where several people were seen being taken away in handcuffs.

The raid took place at a home located at 828 Greenlawn Avenue, just east of Sherman Boulevard. Sherman from Margaret to Archer was closed for a time while the raid took place. The road has since been reopened to traffic.

A spokesperson with the Fort Wayne Police Department told WANE 15 that officers were serving a warrant.

WANE 15 is working to learn more details and this story will be updated.

