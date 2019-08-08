Police raid home in southern Allen County

A large police presence including officers with the Allen County Sheriff Department’s SWAT team were involved with a raid at a home located at 8518 Hessen Cassel Road.

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Officers with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department conducted what was called a warrant service and raid at a home in southern Allen County Thursday morning.

Police arrived at the home located at 8518 Hessen Cassel Road just east of U.S. 27 a little before 6 a.m. It’s not known if anyone was taken into custody.

A neighbor told WANE 15 that the sheriff’s department has been called to the home on multiple occasions, however that has not yet been confirmed.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.