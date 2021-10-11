Police probe stop of disabled driver pulled from car

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Officials in Dayton say they are investigating the actions of officers who pulled a driver who said he was disabled from his car during a drug-related traffic stop last month.

Clifford Owensby said he does not have use of his legs. He said he felt helpless when he was removed from the car to the ground and handcuffed during the Sept. 30 traffic stop.

Police asked for patience from the public during the professional standards bureau investigation. The mayor called video of the arrest “very concerning.”

The Dayton Daily News says the police union is defending the officers, saying they “followed the law, their training and departmental policies and procedures.”