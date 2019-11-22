Police: Person shot by officer responding to domestic situation in Kendallville

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) One person was shot and taken to a hospital after police responded to an apparent domestic situation Friday morning in Kendallville according to Indiana State Police.

The shooting took place at around 8 a.m. at a location on Aspen Drive after an officer with the Kendallville Police Department showed up on the scene. It’s not yet known why the officer shot the person or the extent of their injuries. No identities have been released yet.

