Breaking News
Police: Indiana State Police investigate officer involved shooting in Kendallville

Police: Person shot by officer responding to domestic situation in Kendallville

Crime
Posted: / Updated:
police lights crime_1520277840181.jpg.jpg

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) One person was shot and taken to a hospital after police responded to an apparent domestic situation Friday morning in Kendallville according to Indiana State Police.

The shooting took place at around 8 a.m. at a location on Aspen Drive after an officer with the Kendallville Police Department showed up on the scene. It’s not yet known why the officer shot the person or the extent of their injuries. No identities have been released yet.

WANE 15 has a crew on the way and this story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss