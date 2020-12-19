Police: Ohio woman shot, killed, while riding in car with 2 girls

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a woman was shot and killed in a vehicle in which her two young daughters were also riding.
Cleveland police say officers responded to Interstate 77 shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday and found Newburgh Heights police trying to revive the 33-year-old woman, who died at a hospital.
Her 12-year-old daughter and her eight-month-old baby daughter weren’t injured. Police say their preliminary investigation indicates that the three were traveling in a vehicle with a 34-year-old man who shot and killed the woman.
He was arrested but charges weren’t immediately announced.
