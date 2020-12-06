Police: Ohio man tried to kill co-defendant in armed robbery case

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a man charged in an armed robbery tried to kill his co-defendant in an ambush shooting last month that left the other man and his girlfriend wounded.

Kaylen Jason has been charged with attempted murder in the Nov. 24 shooting in Cleveland, which was recorded on surveillance video.

Authorities say the 21-year-old Cleveland man was waiting near his co-defendant’s home on the night of the shooting. When a car driven by the co-defendant’s girlfriend pulled into the man’s driveway, Jason approached the vehicle and fired several shots.

Authorities say Jason wanted to shoot the man because he believed he had “ratted him out” in connection with the armed robbery in February.