FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne police are ruling out any public danger as they investigate a weekend shooting in downtown that left a man in life-threatening condition.

As of Monday, there was no update on the victim’s condition; however, Sgt. David Klein with FWPD homicide said “there’s no reason to think there’s any type of public safety threat.”

“We’re still working with the victim and the other occupant in the vehicle to figure out if there’s any known associates, what might have led to this, what the motive was behind it, but there’s nothing to think that the general public should be worried,” Klein said.

Sgt. David Klein with the Fort Wayne Police Department’s homicide division said his department sees no threat to the public following a shooting downtown at the corner of Lewis and South Clinton streets.

Police reported early Sunday morning that a man in a vehicle had been shot near the corner of Lewis and S. Clinton streets, an intersection where an employment agency and three parking lots are at the intersection’s corners.

However, the Anthis Career Center is on the southeast corner, the FWCS administration building is on the southwest corner and the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and an associated building share a parking lot at the northwest corner.

Police discovered several shell casings in the area where the shooting took place around 3 a.m. The victim was apparently a passenger in a vehicle when another car pulled up and shot at the car.

The victim was found a few blocks east in the 900 block of Francis St. where E. Washington Boulevard intersects the street, according to a police report. First responders provided medical treatment and took the critically-injured man to a local hospital.

“We’re still actively working it. We’re still trying to locate any witnesses, gather any potential video evidence that might be in the area,” Klein said.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867, FWPD at 260-427-1201 or use the free P3Tips app.