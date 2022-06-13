MARION, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcyclist who fled from an attempted traffic stop on Sunday night died in a crash, according to a Marion Police Department media release.

An officer spotted a motorcycle going at a high rate of speed in the area of 16th Street and Western Avenue at about 11:09 p.m., police said. The officer turned on his lights and siren and tried to make a traffic stop, but the motorcycle turned west on 16th Street and traveled to Miller Avenue.

The motorcyclist refused to stop and turned south on Miller Avenue and then crashed at 50th Street, according to police. The motorcyclist, who has not been identified, died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash.

The crash investigation is being handled by the Indiana State Police.