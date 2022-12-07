PARKER CITY, Ind. (WANE) — A cheerleading coach from Muncie is facing three counts of a felony for reportedly showing a nude photo to members of her squad, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD).

Monroe Central Jr/Sr High School in Parker City, Indiana, contacted the RCSD Wednesday morning over concerns that a cheerleading coach was possibly sharing inappropriate material with some members of her squad.

An investigation found the coach, identified as 28-year-old Hanna Gilmer of Muncie, had shared a photo of a nude adult male with at least three members of the squad, according to police.

After the investigation, police arrested Gilmer and took her to the Randolph County Jail under a $500 cash bond.

Gilmer faces three counts of Dissemination of Matter Harmful to Minors, which is a Level 6 felony in Indiana.

Monroe Central cooperated with the investigation, and there are no concerns of any further danger to students at the school regarding the incident, according to police.