Police: Mom left kids in 128-degree van while she shoplifted from store

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — A Michigan mother was arrested after police said she left her children locked in hot van while she stole items from a grocery store.

Sallie Wireman

Sallie M. Wireman, 23, faces two counts of felony Neglect of a Dependent and a single count of Theft.

According to KPC News, the incident happened Thursday in the parking lot of an Angola store.

Police found the van with only the rear window vents open, and children crying inside, KPC reported. Officers were able to rescue the children – ages 2 and 3 – from the vehicle, which had an internal temperature of 128 degrees.

Police said the children had been in the van about 37 minutes.

Wireman left the store with items in a shopping cart, which she didn’t pay for, KPC reported.

The children were turned over to child welfare workers.