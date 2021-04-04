Police: Mitchell man arrested for burglary of a barn and flea market

MITCHELL, Ind. (WANE) – A man was arrested for burglary after police spotted the suspected vehicle driving on a rural county road east of Mitchell on Thursday afternoon and made a traffic stop.

Troopers were able to review video footage and collect evidence at the scene that led to a possible suspect and identified a suspected vehicle that was used in connection to the crime.

The man was identified as Christopher S. Abner, 43, from Mitchell. During the traffic stop, Abner was found to have items matching the description of those taken from a barn earlier in the week.

As the investigation continued, troopers were then able to find other items that were taken earlier in the week at a local flea market. Abner was arrested, then transported to the Lawrence County Jail where he was incarcerated.

Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent and until proven guilty in a court of law.