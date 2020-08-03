Police: Meth, loaded gun, brass knuckles found during traffic stop

In this side-by-side photo provided by Auburn Police, drugs and a handgun and the mugshot of Ryan Parsley are shown. (Auburn Police)

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — A DeKalb County man faces drug charges after a K9 sniffed out meth in a vehicle during a traffic stop and police found a loaded gun and brass knuckles.

It was just before 5 p.m. Friday when Auburn Police pulled over a vehicle along Touring Drive for a false and fictitious registration.

According to a police report, a K9 made an alert on the vehicle after a “free air sniff.” In the vehicle, police found 62 grams of methamphetamine a loaded 45 caliber semi-automatic handgun and a pair of brass knuckles, the report said.

Ryan M. Parsley, 20, of Butler was arrested on charges of Dealing Methamphetamine and Possession of a Handgun without a License.