Evidence obtained by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office during a search warrant (Photo provided by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office)

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — A Mercer County man faces a felony charge for possession of meth after police found suspected drugs in his home, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

As part of an investigation unrelated to Tuesday’s arrest, the MCSO executed a search warrant at the home of 69-year-old Craig Junod in Mendon, Ohio.

During the search warrant, authorities found items related to the investigation along with suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia separate from the investigation.

After reportedly finding evidence unrelated to the investigation, the MCSO obtained another search warrant and collected “several” items from the scene for evidence.

Authorities conducted preliminary tests on the suspected drugs, which tested “presumptive positive” for methamphetamine, according to the MCSO.

The MCSO took Junod into custody without incident and transported him to the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility with no bond.

Junod faces one charge of possession of meth, which is a 5th Degree felony in Ohio.

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the case for any additional charges.