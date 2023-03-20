STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Monday, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said a reported altercation involving a man with a shotgun led to four people being arrested in connection to a drug trafficking investigation.

On Sunday, police responded to a home at the 900 block of S. Wayne St. in Angola on reports of a “violent altercation with a person armed with a shotgun.”

Police learned that the incident reportedly occurred 12 hours earlier to police being notified and happened at a home in the 3800 block of E. Peachy Road in Fremont Township.

When police arrived, an unnamed female told them 40-year-old Alphonso Vasquez II had reportedly pointed a loaded shotgun at her and a man, made threats and fired the shotgun through an open door.

Eventually, another female who lived in the house took the shotgun away from Vasquez and hid it, and those who were involved in the altercation were able to leave the house, according to police.

During the investigation, authorities executed a search warrant at the Peachy Road home and seized several items believed to be evidence related to the initial altercation along with several suspected narcotics, according to police.

According to the SCSO, authorities determined after several subsequent interviews that the altercation stemmed from a dispute over a recent drug trafficking incident that several people at the Peachy Road home were reportedly involved in.

The new information led to police obtaining and executing another search warrant at a home in the 100 block of N. Ray St. in Fremont.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested Vasquez along with 32-year-old Amanda Vasquez, 19-year-old Isaiah Pearl and 20-year-old Nikyla Church.

All four suspects have been charged with dealing in a controlled substance, which is a Level 6 felony, and Alphonso received additional felony charges in connection to the reported shotgun altercation.