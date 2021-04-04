Police: Man with pole trashes Asian-owned convenience store

Crime

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) An Asian-owned convenience store in Charlotte, North Carolina, has been trashed by a man who wielded a metal post and yelled racial slurs.

The Charlotte Observer reports that the incident occurred Tuesday amid a nationwide spike in anti-Asian attacks.

Surveillance footage shows a man pulling a merchandise rack to the floor and swinging a street sign post into the glass of the refrigerators.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a man has been arrested on charges that include robbery with a dangerous weapon and communicating threats. Since the attack, more than $30,000 has been raised through GoFundMe to cover the store’s damage.

