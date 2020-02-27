Police: Husband tries to kill wife, then cuts his own throat

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Kosciusko County man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he tried to kill his wife in front of their children during an argument earlier this month.

According to details in a probable cause affidavit filed earlier this week, on February 22 just after 8 a.m. police and other emergency crews were called to a report of a stabbing at 340 E. Levi Road, Lot 139.

When police arrived on the scene they found a group of people including a man with blood down the front of his clothes and a woman “covered in blood” with multiple stab wounds to her face and head. It was later learned she had also been stabbed in the chest.

Investigators interviewed one of the children home at the time and she told them she was awakened by the sounds of her mother and father screaming. She went to see what was going on and was told by her mother that her father, Juan M. Ramirez Garcia had a knife.

The daughter was able to take the knife away from Garcia and she pushed him in order to get him to let go of her mother. Garcia then grabbed his wife and daughter and dragged them both down the front steps into the yard. Once they were able to be separated, Garcia took a second knife and cut his throat.

Garcia’s other children also had attempted to break up the fight. His wife was flown by helicopter to a hospital for treatment.

He faces felony charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, domestic battery, battery while armed with a deadly weapon, domestic battery with a deadly weapon with children present under the age of 16 and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.

Garcia was taken into custody Wednesday after being medically cleared following treatment of his self-inflicted wound.