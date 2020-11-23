Police: Man tried to buy vehicle with marijuana

Andrew Galinis

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Authorities in Steuben County arrested a Michigan man after he reportedly tried to buy a vehicle with marijuana.

According to a report from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were tipped off Sunday about a man who was interested in buying a vehicle with a pound and a half of marijuana.

Around 9:30 Monday morning, plainclothes deputies met the man – identified as 39-year-old Andrew W. Galinis of Quincy, Michigan – in the parking lot of an Angola travel center. Galinis then showed deputies the marijauan he planned to trade for the vehicle, the report said.

At that point, he was taken into custody, the report said.

Galinis was found armed with a small Ruger handgun.

Galinis was booked into the Steuben County Jail on one count of Dealing Marijuana over 30 grams, a level 6 felony. He was being held on a $3,000 bond.